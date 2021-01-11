Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows humpback whale swimming near Isles of Scilly

Related to this story
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.
Researchers with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation recently spotted two dwarf giraffes in Namibia and Uganda.
Global average temperatures in 2020 were tied for the hottest on record, capping what was also the planet's hottest decade, according to new data.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk edged past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to grab the title of world's richest person, according to Bloomberg and other sources.
The White Lion Foundation recently released this rare footage from northern Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains of a snow leopard's call in the wild.
"I was unable to move, I was just stuck like being in a slab of concrete." Hear Fulvio Giovannini's story as he describes what it was like being stuck in the snow after an avalanche.
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand reported 527 new coronavirus cases, most of them migrant workers who already were isolated, and the government said it was tightening movements of people around the country.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal in response to what he calls US hostility.