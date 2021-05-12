 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows Iceland volcano erupting
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows Iceland volcano erupting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This incredible footage shows the eruption of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano. Captured by nature photographer and photography guide Erez Marom, the drone footage encapsulates the natural phenomenon’s beauty and destructive power.

Watch the incredible drone footage a nature photographer captured of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?
World

EXPLAINER: What's behind the clashes in Jerusalem?

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.

+12
EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'
World

EU says US stand on patent virus waiver is no 'magic bullet'

  • Updated

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders cranked up their criticism of the U.S. call to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents Saturday, arguing the move would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement in vaccine supplies and could even have a negative impact.

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News