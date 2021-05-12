Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows Iceland volcano erupting

Watch the incredible drone footage a nature photographer captured of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting.
Explosions heard in Jerusalem as Hamas claims responsibility for a rocket attack amid clashes that injured hundreds of Palestinians.
A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies by cesarean section in Morocco after only expecting seven, Mali's Minister of Health said Wednesday.
A blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers named Juliet is believed to be the only wild bird of its kind left in the Brazilian city where the birds once flew far and wide.
At Dracula's castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.
Members of the royal family have wished Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday as he turns 2 years old.
TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal year that ended in March jumped 86% on healthy sales of its Switch handheld machine as people stayed home due to the pandemic, turning to video games for entertainment.
BEIJING (AP) — China will draw a “separation line” atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepal's side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday.
JERUSALEM (AP) — For weeks now, Palestinian protesters and Israeli police have clashed on a daily basis in and around Jerusalem's Old City, home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and the emotional epicenter of the Middle East conflict.
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for bringing France out of the pandemic aren't just about resuscitating long-closed restaurants, boutiques and museums. They are also about preparing his possible campaign for a second term.
PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders cranked up their criticism of the U.S. call to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents Saturday, arguing the move would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement in vaccine supplies and could even have a negative impact.
