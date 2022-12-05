Nearly 2,000 people evacuated as Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted, releasing thick clouds of gas and ash.
Police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly turned off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was irked by its sound.
As Britain's largest museum marks the 200-year anniversary of the decipherment of hieroglyphics, thousands of Egyptians are demanding the stone's return.
Though some anti-virus restrictions have been eased in some places, the ruling Communist Party has affirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy. Here are some of the regulations.
The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil Friday. Here is what to know about the cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy.
Ukraine’s air force said Monday it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.
The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.
Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
"Goblin mode" behavior is "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance. It's a commitment that NATO leaders made to Ukraine 14 years ago. But some say it led in part to Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered Tuesday in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered since early October by targeted Russian strikes. Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine.”
