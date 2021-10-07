 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Iraqi musician plays with cleaning tools as instruments
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Iraqi musician plays with cleaning tools as instruments

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An Iraqi artist has turned his broom and trash cans into musical instruments.

Watch as an Iraqi artist has turned his broom and trash cans into musical instruments.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Key revelations the Facebook whistleblower made to Congress

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home
World

Georgia's ex-president arrested after returning home

  • Updated

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Man captures footage of U.K. waterfall looking like it's flowing backward

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News