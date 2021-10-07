Watch Now: Iraqi musician plays with cleaning tools as instruments

Watch as an Iraqi artist has turned his broom and trash cans into musical instruments.
It peaked at 31,255 in 1967. But in a reversal of Trump policy that kept the number secret, Biden officials this week revealed the current total, suggesting the disclosure will help curb spread of the weapons.
A global investigation reveals the rich and powerful have being hiding investments collectively worth trillions n order to dodge taxes for the past quarter-century. Here's a rundown.
Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
His previous decision to seek the vice presidency in the May 9 elections outraged many of his opponents, who have described him as a human rights calamity in an Asian bastion of democracy.
Archaeologists found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's left-wing ruling coalition wants to rein in soaring housing costs by imposing rent increase caps on landlords who own 10 or more residential properties.
The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid.
The world's first malaria vaccine should be given to children across Africa, the World Health Organization recommended Wednesday.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country's political makeup.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A regulatory commission in Mexico fined three manufacturers of tampons and diapers just over $15 million Monday for allegedly conspiring to fix prices for the products.
