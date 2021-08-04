Watch Now: Italy's firefighters battle wildfires on the Adriatic coast

Emergency crews are fighting fires near Pescara and the Sicilian city of Catania after seeing hundreds of flare-ups in the past few days.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Emergency crews are fighting fires near Pescara and the Sicilian city of Catania after seeing hundreds of flare-ups in the past few days.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics event; Dr. Fauci explains reasoning of new mask guidance; and more of what to know today.
A giant panda on loan to France from China gave birth to two female twin cubs, a French zoo stated, declaring "they are very lively, pink and plump."
JERUSALEM (AP) — Artem Dolgopyat fulfilled a lifelong dream when he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But back home in Israel, his hopes of trading gold wedding bands with his longtime girlfriend seem to be an impossible dream.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is back.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway.
The Gyoda city transformed rice fields into art by planting different colors of rice plants, creating a spectacular piece of work.
TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel is pretty much invincible when he has a lane to himself.
TOKYO (AP) — The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt.
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.