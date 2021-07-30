 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Japan city transforms agricultural land into works of art
Watch Now: Japan city transforms agricultural land into works of art

The Gyoda city transformed rice fields into art by planting different colors of rice plants, creating a spectacular piece of work.

