Watch Now: Japan city transforms agricultural land into works of art

The Gyoda city transformed rice fields into art by planting different colors of rice plants, creating a spectacular piece of work.
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics event; Dr. Fauci explains reasoning of new mask guidance; and more of what to know today.
What to know today: Tennis star Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics; hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot starting; Hong Kong protester convicted; and more.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations.
The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted saying the firm sees an end to its cigarette sales in Britain in 10 years.
At this exhibition in Hong Kong, dogs are able to get up close and personal with art.
TOKYO (AP) — Finally, a gold medal in Tokyo for Katie Ledecky.
An Israeli woman was turning 50, and she chose to give one of her own kidneys to a stranger. It turned out to be a 3-year-old Palestinian boy.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
