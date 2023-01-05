Keepers at an Australian zoo risked life and limb as they conducted a dental procedure on a crocodile.
Benedict stunned the Catholic faithful and religious experts in 2013 when he stepped down from his position as Pope, citing his "advanced age."
Numerous controversies marked Benedict's time as pope and, later, as pope emeritus. Here's an analysis of his impact on Catholics and the world.
Egyptian officials say an ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences has been returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago.
Harry and wife Meghan have been widely airing their grievances against the British monarchy on TV and in an upcoming book. Here's the latest.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people have lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn to pay their respects. View a gallery of photos from the event.
This encounter with a rhino got a little too close for comfort in India.
Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile." It was not clear who he was referring to. Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The book “Spare" also included incendiary revelations about the estranged royal’s drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan. The Associated Press purchased a copy of the book, which is due to be published next week. Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the allegations.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Here are 22 highlights from his life.
