Watch Now: La Palma volcano sends ‘lava bomb’ firing down the side of its crater

Watch the wild moment Spain's La Palma volcano sends a 'lava bomb' firing down the side of its crater.
Japanese Princess Mako said their marriage "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts."
Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital after being advised by her doctor to rest. She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, "and remains in good spirits."
Researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to more elephants that will never develop tusks.
Watch a baby rhino take his first shaky steps at the Royal Burgers' Zoo in the Netherlands.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African cricket player Quinton de Kock will take a knee after all.
Pooches and their families took part in a 'Dog-oween' costume contest in a Peru park to celebrate Halloween.
JERICHO, West Bank (AP) — Tourists are being offered a new glimpse at one of the largest ancient mosaics in the Middle East after renovations undertaken by the Palestinian Authority were unveiled this week.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against the West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said Saturday.
BEIJING (AP) — Companies in China would need government approval to transfer important data abroad under proposed rules announced Friday that would tighten Beijing's control over information and might disrupt operations for international corporations.
