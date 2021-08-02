 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.

Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: NYC transit workers must get jab or test

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China
World

Watch Now: Massive sandstorm engulfs city in northwest China

A heavy sandstorm wreaked havoc on Sunday in northwest China's Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. The sandstorm engulfed the expressway in a few minutes, turning the sky yellow and reduced the visibility to less than five meters, according to state media

Watch Now: Related Video

Emotional reunions at Heathrow airport as U.K. lifts quarantine rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News