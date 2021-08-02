Watch Now: Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires

Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.
Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics event; Dr. Fauci explains reasoning of new mask guidance; and more of what to know today.
What to know today: Tennis star Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics; hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot starting; Hong Kong protester convicted; and more.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations.
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
At this exhibition in Hong Kong, dogs are able to get up close and personal with art.
A heavy sandstorm wreaked havoc on Sunday in northwest China's Dunhuang, where the ancient Mogao Caves are located. The sandstorm engulfed the expressway in a few minutes, turning the sky yellow and reduced the visibility to less than five meters, according to state media
The Gyoda city transformed rice fields into art by planting different colors of rice plants, creating a spectacular piece of work.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway.
TOKYO (AP) — Finally, a gold medal in Tokyo for Katie Ledecky.
An Israeli woman was turning 50, and she chose to give one of her own kidneys to a stranger. It turned out to be a 3-year-old Palestinian boy.
