Watch now: Long-dormant volcano erupts in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.
On Saturday the Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption was easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel.
The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Geldinga Valley, about 20 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. The eruption is “minor” and there were no signs of ash or dust that could disrupt aviation, the agency said.
The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn't seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.
There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday announced the discovery of dozens of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments bearing a biblical text found in a desert cave and believed hidden during a Jewish revolt against Rome nearly 1,900 years ago.
BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians rallied in the capital and other cities Monday demanding justice for women and calling out misogyny and dangerous workplace cultures as the government reels from two rape allegations.
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania and Greece are looking to set up a travel arrangement using their own vaccine certificates that would open up tourism between the two countries as soon as next month, officials said Friday.