 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Long-dormant volcano erupts in Iceland
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch now: Long-dormant volcano erupts in Iceland

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — A long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

On Saturday the Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption was easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel.

The fissure eruption began at around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the Geldinga Valley, about 20 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, the Met Office said. The eruption is “minor” and there were no signs of ash or dust that could disrupt aviation, the agency said.

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn't seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Alleged ex-Gambia special unit member arrested in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged former driver for a special armed unit under Gambia's former dictator was arrested in Germany on Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in the killings of a journalist and another dissident in the West African nation, prosecutors said.

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings
World

German automaker BMW ramps up electric vehicle offerings

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50% of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan.

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News