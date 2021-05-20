Watch Now: Lost Italian village emerges after 70 years underwater

A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, making it the deadliest attack since heavy fighting broke out nearly a week ago.
See video and photos as an Israeli airstrike destroyed a Gaza building housing media offices. Staffers safely evacuated. A Hamas leader's home was also hit.
This fascinating video footage shows a diver swimming through the wreckage of a sunken Hercules aircraft.
An Israeli airstrike that toppled a high-rise building in central Gaza City startled a Gaza-based journalist as she was reporting for Al Jazeera.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
Russia is racing to become the first nation to shoot a movie in space, after it announced plans to send an actress and a director to the International Space Station.
Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger, Australia's oldest-ever man, has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.
BERLIN (AP) — A report by the International Energy Agency says immediate action is needed to reshape the world's energy sector in order to meet ambitious climate goals by 2050, including ending investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells.
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat.
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Strip and surroundings will fully reopen to vaccinated diners, dancers, shoppers and club-goers beginning June 1.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.