Watch Now: Man flies over French ski resort in a wingsuit

Fred Fugen was dropped from a helicopter before beginning a deep dive for about 3200 feet at around 155 miles per hour.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Fred Fugen was dropped from a helicopter before beginning a deep dive for about 3200 feet at around 155 miles per hour.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
His colorful past is perhaps best illustrated by the number of nicknames UK tabloids have come up with over the years, from "Randy Andy" to "Airmiles Andy."
Watch a butterfly drink water out of the palm of an aid worker after flying away from a wildfire in the southern Mediterranean town of Manavgat in Turkey.
ROME (AP) — Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.
Wally the Walrus, a local celebrity in Ireland, was spotted climbing into an inflatable boat in Ardmore Bay on Ireland’s southern coast.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Greece's massive wildfires were being largely tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge.
TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country.
TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic flame has been extinguished, marking the end of a pandemic-delayed and heavily restricted Tokyo Games.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.