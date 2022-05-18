 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Massive black dust devil spotted spinning through Chinese city

  • 0

A large dust devil was seen spinning through the city of Tangshan, China, on Monday. The dust devil formed over an iron mine and had picked up some of the dust turning it black.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tenants demand change after 3 found dead amid record heat in Chicago senior apartment complex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News