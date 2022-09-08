Watch Now: Massive tornado wildly appears in the skies over Scotland

When you think tornadoes, you probably conjure images of Midwestern plains. But recently, this was the sight over the skies in Scotland.
Moscow says the move is payback for U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the best known names on the list: Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
The deaths in an Indigenous community and nearby town in Saskatchewan represent one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."
Will King Charles III be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? The question has overshadowed his entire life, and now, Charles at 73 will be the oldest person to take the British throne.
Mikhail Gorbachev's ceremony drew thousands of mourners but was snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Known as Operation London Bridge, a 10-day protocol has been in place since the 1960s, planned to the minute of how to handle the queen's death. Here are the highlights.
Queen Elizabeth II was the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Now her son Charles faces an enormous challenge: Building the same affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.
Holocaust scholars once relied on documents and survivor testimonies to reconstruct history. Now, they’re turning to wordless witnesses to learn more: long-lost pictures found in attics and archives.
Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known as the country rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy, and much more.
Security camera footage shows shoppers walking along the sidewalk in China when a rocket used to induce rain fell from the sky just feet away from them.
