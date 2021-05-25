Watch Now: Meet the Brazilians driving U.S. cop cars

A group of Brazilians who are obsessed with one of the world's most recognizable police forces - the NYPD - refurbish cars and motorcycles so they can impersonate their idols.
Israel on Thursday announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.
Harry spoke of the loss of his mother during an interview with Oprah and said that as a child he was "so angry with what happened to her."
The number of people to die from a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday is now 14, officials said.
The report found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had shown fake bank statements to Diana's brother Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana."
After an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe, out of a total of 172 participants.
A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Next week's supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, according to EarthSky.
BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain ultramarathon have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the high-altitude race, state media reported Sunday.
VIENNA (AP) — World powers met Wednesday for a new round of high-level talks on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran amid growing hopes that an agreement might soon be within reach.
The Mount Nyiragongo volcano outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo started to erupt on Saturday, according to the DRC government and the Goma Volcano Observatory.
