Watch Now: Meet the first Antarctic penguin born in Mexico

An Antarctic penguin chick named Alex became the first of its kind to be born in Mexico as part of a five-year conservation project.
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that had broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.
Global average temperatures in 2020 were tied for the hottest on record, capping what was also the planet's hottest decade, according to new data.
This incredible drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming near the Isles of Scilly in Southwest England.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week.
Researchers with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation recently spotted two dwarf giraffes in Namibia and Uganda.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”
See photos from a bullfighting school in Spain, where children as young as 9 can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity.
This mesmerizing footage shows a daring paraglider floating over picturesque rolling sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia.
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.
