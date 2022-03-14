Watch Now: Meet the Ukrainian women taking up arms against Russia

As war rages on in their country, the women of Ukraine have been faced with an agonizing choice: flee with family to safety, or stay and fight.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As war rages on in their country, the women of Ukraine have been faced with an agonizing choice: flee with family to safety, or stay and fight.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," said the director of exploration. "This is a milestone in polar history."
A Russian attack caused "colossal" damage to a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Get the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Senate approval was believed assured for aid to battered Ukraine and European allies, including costs of sending troops and weapons in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Russia widens onslaught with airstrikes in western Ukraine; U.S., allies to revoke Russia's most favored trading status; Putin OKs Mideast "volunteers" to fight.
Basketball star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia Feb. 17, a U.S. congressman told ESPN, providing the most detailed public account yet.
Here's a short guide to the new EU refugee rules and what they mean for Ukrainians seeking shelter in Europe. Also, a look at how you can help and more of the latest updates from Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week Thursday. U.S. aid passed Congress. Russian forces moved on Kyiv. A U.S. basketball star remains jailed in Russia. Get the latest.
A false story that Leonardo DiCaprio made a $10 million donation to Ukraine was shared by tens of thousands of people on social media. Here's how it happened.
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity's most innocent.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.