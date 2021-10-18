Watch Now: Members of Spanish military monitor lava temperature on volcano slope

Members of the Spanish military put on protective suits to monitor the temperature of lava on the slopes of the La Palma volcano.
A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based group.
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A British Conservative lawmaker has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England.
Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers, killing at least 37.
Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.
ABOARD THE SEABIRD (AP) — As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe.
Watch a baby panda cub get a check up in Singapore as his baby teeth start to come in.
ROME (AP) — A Rome judge halted the trial of four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces on the day it opened Thursday, saying there was no certainty they had been officially informed that they were charged in the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — It’s something Brazilians have rarely seen in a quarter century, and the last time they did, in 2016, it helped set up a president’s downfall:
