 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Mesmerizing video shows paraglider floating over Namibia sand dunes
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Mesmerizing video shows paraglider floating over Namibia sand dunes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This mesmerizing footage shows a daring paraglider floating over picturesque rolling sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia. The beautiful video shows Tim Howell, 31, gliding over the gorgeous location with his wife, Ewa Kalisiewicz, waiting at the top. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Mesmerizing footage shows paraglider floating over picturesque Namibia sand dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News