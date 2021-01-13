Watch Now: Mesmerizing video shows paraglider floating over Namibia sand dunes

Related to this story
Most Popular
Researchers with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation recently spotted two dwarf giraffes in Namibia and Uganda.
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that had broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.
- Updated
Global average temperatures in 2020 were tied for the hottest on record, capping what was also the planet's hottest decade, according to new data.
- Updated
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than 300 people have tested positive in the past week.
This incredible drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming near the Isles of Scilly in Southwest England.
- Updated
Tesla CEO Elon Musk edged past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to grab the title of world's richest person, according to Bloomberg and other sources.
- Updated
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”
Here is a look back at 10 favorite stories of people finding ways to make a difference in 2020, no matter how small.
- Updated
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — The friends from Jackson, Mississippi, relaxed on lounge chairs dug into a white sand beach and romped in the turquoise Caribbean waters, grateful for a break from the pandemic winter in the United States.