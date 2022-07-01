Watch Now: Milky Way glimmers over an abandoned amusement park in Syria

Time-lapse video shows stars from throughout our galaxy crossing the horizon over a destroyed amusement park in Syria.
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder Tuesday for serving at a Nazi camp during World War II.
Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping mall in Kremenchuk.
Wildlife officials called to the scene discovered two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 lizards and 20 snakes in the two pieces of luggage.
The remains of a 2000-year-old tortoise with its fragile egg have been found in Pompeii, the Ancient Roman city buried by the fateful eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.
Rude waiters scowl and throw menus at customers at Karen’s Diner in Sydney. But having a terrible experience is the whole point of the restaurant's unique approach to dining.
The shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was nothing extraordinary, but in the middle of war it offered an escape for some residents. In a few moments on Monday, it suddenly became a hellish inferno after it was hit by a Russian airstrike. Authorities say at least 18 people are dead, more than 20 are missing and scores are wounded. The Kremenchuk mall is now the latest addition to the allegations of war crimes levied against Russia in the Ukraine war. One mall employee who said he had stepped outside for a cigarette when the air raid siren went off estimated 1,000 people had been in the mall, contradicting Russia’s claim it was empty.
Ukrainian authorities say Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in a coastal town near the port city of Odesa have killed at least 19 people, including two children. Video of the pre-dawn Friday attack showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa. The Ukrainian president’s office said three X-22 missiles fired by Russian bombers struck an apartment building and two campsites. The assault came after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island on Thursday. Russia took control of Snake Island in the opening days of the war. Their withdrawal initially was seen as lessening the threat to the Odesa region.
