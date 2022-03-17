Watch Now: More Ukrainians and Russians seek asylum at Mexican-US border

More than three million Ukrainians have left their country looking for safe havens elsewhere in the world.
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
A Fox News photographer was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire. Get the latest developments here.
Russia widens onslaught with airstrikes in western Ukraine; U.S., allies to revoke Russia's most favored trading status; Putin OKs Mideast "volunteers" to fight.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
The fate of hundreds of civilians sheltering in a Ukraine theater is unknown after a Russian airstrike smashed the building. The latest developments from Ukraine.
Many Ukrainian factory workers have left the job to join the fight against Russia. Others have fled. Some have stuck around, but with a new mission.
Basketball star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia Feb. 17, a U.S. congressman told ESPN, providing the most detailed public account yet.
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity's most innocent.
Here's a short guide to the new EU refugee rules and what they mean for Ukrainians seeking shelter in Europe. Also, a look at how you can help and more of the latest updates from Ukraine.
The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops continue attacks around Kyiv; diplomatic talks resume; pregnant woman in viral photo has died.
