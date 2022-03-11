With Russian bombs falling on the city, many in Kyiv have been taking shelter in metro stations, spending night after night huddled deep beneath the streets of the capital. With many men joining the military, it is mostly mothers, children and the elderly who have been forced to adapt to their new subterranean environment.
Watch Now: Mothers, children and elderly adapt to life underground in Ukraine
