Watch Now: Motorcyclist rescued from flooded bridge in India

A motorcyclist stranded on a bridge was almost swept away by intense flood waters before being rescued by police in Telangana, India.
People in a Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.
The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma.
Prince George is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.
More than 200 people took part in a techno music party in a bombed-out building in northern Ukraine on Sunday.
This is the incredible moment emergency workers pulled a man from the rubble of a destroyed hotel in Ukraine.
Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure. Ukraine’s military said that the Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in Tuesday's attack. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted. Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.
Patagonia is home to multiple types of penguins that live across the region's diverse environments, including gentoo penguins, Magellanic penguins and king penguins.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people. Officials said Tuesday emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said 50,000 people in and around Sydney were given evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes. That's up from 32,000 on Monday. Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing a fourth flood emergency in 16 months to parts of the city of 5 million people.
