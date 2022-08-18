Watch Now: Newborn baby panda breaks world weight record at Chinese breeding facility

At a whopping 9.5 ounces, this panda cub from China has arrived just in time.
A year after the dramatic day that the Taliban seized Kabul, much has changed in Afghanistan. A look at the past year and what lies ahead.
Watch a courteous elephant hand back a shoe after a little zoo goer drops it in the elephant's enclosure.
When "The Satanic Verses” was published, it almost immediately set off angry demonstrations. What was — and still is — behind this outrage?
Two paddleboarders got the surprise of a lifetime after twelve whales got up close and personal.
Moscow is struggling to replenish its troops as it suffers more losses in Ukraine. Now, it's offering prisoners amnesty to fight. Get the latest from the war.
A wildfire rages in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park, a mountainous region in central Portugal designated by UNESCO.
A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said.
