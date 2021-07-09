Watch Now: Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore

Newly hatched Hawksbill turtles - an endangered species - headed towards the sea on the beach in East Coast Park, Singapore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Newly hatched Hawksbill turtles - an endangered species - headed towards the sea on the beach in East Coast Park, Singapore.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The REvil gang's ransomware has infected thousands of computer systems in at least 17 countries. It wasn't clear who the gang expected might pay the $70 million to end an attack feverishly fought by cybersecurity experts.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said Wednesday.
Haiti's president has been killed. Here's what you should know about the embattled leader, what's next for the Caribbean nation and what role America might play.
Fans are banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, following a state of emergency announced Thursday.
If you’re afraid of snakes, you might want to look away.
U.S. troops slipped away in the night from Bagram Airfield, and the base's new Afghan commander didn't realize they were gone until hours later. When will Afghanistan's "forever war" really end? Get a full briefing here.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities blocked the website of a leading online media outlet and detained some of its journalists and several reporters from other news organizations Thursday, the latest moves in a sweeping crackdown on dissent and independent media in the ex-Soviet nation.
HELSINKI (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union handed down $1 billion in fines to major German car manufacturers Thursday, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.