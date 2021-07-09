 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Newly hatched Hawksbill turtles - an endangered species - headed towards the sea on the beach in East Coast Park, Singapore.

Newly hatched Hawksbill turtles - an endangered species - headed towards the sea on the beach in East Coast Park, Singapore.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

+2
Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters
World

Belarus government blocks media outlet, detains reporters

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities blocked the website of a leading online media outlet and detained some of its journalists and several reporters from other news organizations Thursday, the latest moves in a sweeping crackdown on dissent and independent media in the ex-Soviet nation.

+6
Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania
World

Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

  • Updated

HELSINKI (AP) — A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor errant military aircraft in the skies above the Baltics.

Watch Now: Related Video

This wingsuit jump over the Alps is unbelievable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News