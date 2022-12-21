 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: On the front lines with 'super human' Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Bakhmut Tuesday visiting soldiers on the front lines. Zelensky described the strategic city as a “fortress”, with his troops desperately fighting to resist Russian forces despite Vladmir Putin remaining determined on capturing the city.

President Zelensky describes Bakhmut as a "fortress,'' with his troops desperately fighting to resist Russian forces despite Vladimir Putin remaining determined on capturing the city.

