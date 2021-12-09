 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: One million turtles released into a river in the Amazon
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: One million turtles released into a river in the Amazon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One million turtles were released into a river in the Amazon border between Bolivia and Brazil on Thursday in an effort to preserve the species. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

One million turtles were released into a river in the Amazon border between Bolivia and Brazil on Thursday in an effort to preserve the species.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These three daredevils are pushing their physical limit to the extreme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps
World

EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A European Union plan to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers could mean millions more of them are classified as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.

+2
Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt
World

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute
World

UN court orders Azerbaijan, Armenia not to aggravate dispute

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the United Nations’ top court imposed orders on Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday to prevent discrimination against one another's citizens in the aftermath of their war last year over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Watch Now: Related Video

Festival of Lights to kick off in Lyon amid tightened Covid-19 restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News