Watch Now: One million turtles released into a river in the Amazon

One million turtles were released into a river in the Amazon border between Bolivia and Brazil on Thursday in an effort to preserve the species.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One million turtles were released into a river in the Amazon border between Bolivia and Brazil on Thursday in an effort to preserve the species.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.
BERLIN (AP) — A court has ruled that German authorities are justified in banning three pornographic websites based in Cyprus from operating in Germany due to rules intended to protect minors.
The Taliban decreed they were banning forced marriage of women in Afghanistan. It was announced by the reclusive Taliban chief.
Sea turtles have taken over a Pakistan beach in large numbers, reclaiming the once-polluted, now serene beaches to lay their eggs during the main September through November breeding season.
LONDON (AP) — A European Union plan to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers could mean millions more of them are classified as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.
This heart-warming footage shows the moment a seal gets up close and personal for a cuddle with a surfer in the UK.
BEIJING (AP) — Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.
ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Dozens of tanks and soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse.
UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of people marched peacefully through the Dutch city of Utrecht on Saturday to protest the government's coronavirus lockdown measures.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the United Nations’ top court imposed orders on Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday to prevent discrimination against one another's citizens in the aftermath of their war last year over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.