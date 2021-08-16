 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Onlookers watch as wildfire rages in central Spain
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Onlookers watch as wildfire rages in central Spain

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters are battling a large wildfire burning near Avila in central Spain that has forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people amid Spain's highest temperatures on record.

Firefighters are battling a large wildfire burning near Avila in central Spain that has forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people amid Spain's highest temperatures on record.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bible belt wrestles with vaccine acceptance

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021
World

Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lithuanian Flower Festival inspired by the works of Shakespeare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News