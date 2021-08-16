Watch Now: Onlookers watch as wildfire rages in central Spain

Firefighters are battling a large wildfire burning near Avila in central Spain that has forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people amid Spain's highest temperatures on record.
The U.S. Geological Survey, issuing a "red alert" for the disaster, estimated fatalities could stretch into the thousands. Here's what's known so far.
In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the hundreds of billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces.
A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted after 9/11. Here are the latest updates.
The Taliban edged closer to solidifying control of Afghanistan on Sunday, including entering the presidential palace. Here's what you need to know about what happened this weekend and how we got here.
Here's a look at why earthquakes are so prevalent in Haiti and the latest updates as the death toll rises to more than 700.
His colorful past is perhaps best illustrated by the number of nicknames UK tabloids have come up with over the years, from "Randy Andy" to "Airmiles Andy."
"There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure," American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.
As Biden shuts down the U.S. combat role in Afghanistan, Americans and Afghans are questioning whether the war was worth the cost.
The Latest developments on Afghanistan, where a weeklong Taliban blitz has taken large swaths of territory just weeks ahead of the final pullout of all American and NATO troops from the war-torn country:
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.
