Watch Now: Panda cub grows baby teeth at Singapore zoo

Watch a baby panda cub get a check up in Singapore as his baby teeth start to come in.
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.
Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.
Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers, killing at least 37.
Israeli archaeologists found an ancient winemaking complex with five wine presses, kilns for making clay vessels and tens of thousands of fragments and jars.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s two main power plants were forced to shut down after running out of fuel, the state electricity company said Saturday, leaving the small country with no government-produced power.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).
Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla whose image went viral when she photobombed her caretaker's selfie, has died at the age of 14.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Defenders of Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe wine-producing valley protested Saturday against unfettered development they say threatens the area’s environment and agriculture.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don't lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
