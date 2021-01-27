Watch Now: Paramotor pilot has close encounter with two colossal blue whales

This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales. Daniel Alexandre Rodrigues, 38, from Rio de Janerio, captured the once in a lifetime video as he cruised over the planet's biggest animals. "The video shows my encounter with two giant and spectacular whales," Daniel said. "They were interacting with me, looking at me and letting me pass very close, they were playing with me. It was incredible."
