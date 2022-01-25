 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Paramotor pilot shows sky-high footage of Egyptian pyramids and sphinxes
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Paramotor pilot shows sky-high footage of Egyptian pyramids and sphinxes

  • 0

This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars’ liquid water lakes might not be liquid after all

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snowstorm traps thousands on Greek roads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News