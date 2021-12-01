Watch Now: Penguins mail their Christmas letters to Santa at UK zoo

Watch a zookeeper help penguins share their Christmas wishes at the London Zoo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch a zookeeper help penguins share their Christmas wishes at the London Zoo.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A WHO panel named the variant "omicron" and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the delta variant, the world's most prevalent.
An Airbus A340 plane has landed on an icy runway in Antarctica for the first time in history.
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was readmitted to hospital late Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after he had been discharged following more than a month’s treatment for an unspecified illness.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant among members of a professional soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.
The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus.
BERLIN (AP) — About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of 1,300 euros ($1,470) next year.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Netherlands moved into a tougher lockdown Sunday that was announced amid spiking infections even before the country recorded its first confirmed cases of the new, more highly transmissible omicron virus variant.
After the ice caved beneath two girls skating on a frozen lake, three university students jumped in to help save two girls from the freezing water.
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s Interior Ministry has said that a man who attempted to attack security officials in central Tunis was a known extremist.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.