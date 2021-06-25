Watch Now: Peruvians reenact ancient Incan solstice ceremony

Peruvians on Thursday marked summer solstice by reenacting an ancient Incan "Festival of the Sun" ceremony in Cusco.
The last supermoon of 2021 — the strawberry full moon — will rise Thursday and will be visible for two to three nights.
Archaeologist Mate Parica has discovered what is believed to be a Neolithic settlement from around 4,500 years BC off the coast of Croatia.
"This is Digby. Today he did something amazing ... "
Released from the hospital, Christian Eriksen immediately went to visit his Danish teammates a week after suffering cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.
LONDON (AP) — Google says it's delaying plans to phase out Chrome web browser technology that tracks users for ad purposes because it needs more time to develop a replacement system.
TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?
BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters took control of a key district in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Monday and encircled the provincial capital, police said, as the insurgent group added to its recent battlefield victories while peace talks have stalemated.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month's report of 215 bodies found at another school.
PARIS (AP) — A landmark cyberbullying trial in Paris, involving thousands of threats against a teenager who savaged Islam in online posts, is blazing a trail in efforts to punish and prevent online abuse.
