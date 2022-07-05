Watch Now: Photographer captures timelapse of the world's largest lily pads growing

Danish police say a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall has left several people dead and injured. Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting on Sunday. The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields. The mall opened in 2004. A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT; 2 p.m. EDT) at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would be held.