Watch Now: Plane makes terrifying landing at U.K. airport during heavy winds

Watch as a plane tries to land at the Manchester Airport in the U.K. during strong winds.
A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.
Saudi authorities have conducted their biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that received Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups.
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
BERLIN (AP) — A court has ruled that German authorities are justified in banning three pornographic websites based in Cyprus from operating in Germany due to rules intended to protect minors.
The minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year, meaning in 65 years, only those age 80 or older could purchase them.
LONDON (AP) — The British government confirmed Thursday that an inquiry into an alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party at the offices of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly a year ago will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials.
VIENNA (AP) — Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized. The talks' chairman said he detected “a renewed sense of purpose.”
NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers suspended a year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters.
Sea turtles have taken over a Pakistan beach in large numbers, reclaiming the once-polluted, now serene beaches to lay their eggs during the main September through November breeding season.
An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm for a COVID-19 vaccine says he has since gotten a shot but still faces possible criminal fraud charges.
