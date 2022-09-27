 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Playful elephant slides down muddy hill after rain in Thailand

This is the adorable moment a playful elephant slid down a muddy hill on its knees after heavy rain in Thailand. The male jumbo named Somsak was filmed sliding down the slippery dirt path while returning home in Ranong province on September 17.

