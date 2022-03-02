Watch Now: Polish volunteers turn out to help Ukrainians seeking shelter

While thousands of people escape the war, some volunteers cross back with supplies for those stuck in Ukraine.
About 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on Ukraine; Putin warns US, NATO not to interfere; global financial markets plunge. Live coverage here.
The Kremlin says Putin is ready to send a delegation for talks with Ukrainian officials after Ukraine's president indicates willingness to drop NATO bid.
Ukraine says it has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle with Russian troops. Live coverage here.
Switzerland to freeze Russian assets; international sports bodies move to isolate Russia; first round of Ukraine-Russia talks end. Here's the latest.
“They want to break our nationhood," Zelenskyy says as a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles is spotted on road to Kyiv. Live updates here.
Live updates: Russians line up at banks as currency plunges; Russian central bank hikes key rate to 20 percent; UN says 500,000 Ukrainians have left country. Get the latest.
Plus: Sorting out facts and disinformation on the invasion, how to talk to kids about war, and live updates including latest video reports.
It's the largest ground war since World War II, an attack that could destabilize global security and economies. Get the latest and find out how this affects the U.S.
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege: “The fight is here.” Hundreds of casualties were reported.
Ukraine’s ambassador tells Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Congress backs Biden sanctions, gas prices to spike, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Get the latest developments here, and find out how they affect you.
