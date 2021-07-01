 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana statue
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch now: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana statue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, unveiled her long-awaited statue. In the shadow of their mother’s likeness cast in bronze, William and Harry – divided on many issues – put on a united front.

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London's Kensington Palace.

Diana's family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace's Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

Britain Princess Diana

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother's strength and character as "qualities that made her a force for good around the world."

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," they said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and William put feud aside, unveil Princess Diana statue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News