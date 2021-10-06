Watch Now: Protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion disrupted the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, with banners saying "overconsumption = extinction."
A global investigation reveals the rich and powerful have being hiding investments collectively worth trillions n order to dodge taxes for the past quarter-century. Here's a rundown.
It peaked at 31,255 in 1967. But in a reversal of Trump policy that kept the number secret, Biden officials this week revealed the current total, suggesting the disclosure will help curb spread of the weapons.
Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
His previous decision to seek the vice presidency in the May 9 elections outraged many of his opponents, who have described him as a human rights calamity in an Asian bastion of democracy.
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
The satellite, said to be NASA's, moves across the night sky while surrounded by the green glow of the northern lights.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's left-wing ruling coalition wants to rein in soaring housing costs by imposing rent increase caps on landlords who own 10 or more residential properties.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Girls from the Afghanistan national soccer team who were recently granted asylum in Portugal have had a surprise visit from the captain of the senior team.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A regulatory commission in Mexico fined three manufacturers of tampons and diapers just over $15 million Monday for allegedly conspiring to fix prices for the products.
LONDON (AP) — The British government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages showed few signs of abating Saturday, particularly in London and the southeast of England.
