Watch Now: Rare Andean bears spotted at Machu Picchu

Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
Israel on Thursday announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.
Harry spoke of the loss of his mother during an interview with Oprah and said that as a child he was "so angry with what happened to her."
The number of people to die from a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday is now 14, officials said.
The report found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had shown fake bank statements to Diana's brother Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana."
This fascinating video footage shows a diver swimming through the wreckage of a sunken Hercules aircraft.
After an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe, out of a total of 172 participants.
A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat.
BERLIN (AP) — A report by the International Energy Agency says immediate action is needed to reshape the world's energy sector in order to meet ambitious climate goals by 2050, including ending investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells.
BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain ultramarathon have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the high-altitude race, state media reported Sunday.
