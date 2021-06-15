Watch Now: Rare seahorse spotted along U.K. coast

A rare seahorse was spotted during a seagrass habitat monitoring dive by marine biologists at Plymouth Sound, England on June 4.
Israel's parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule.
Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
What you should know about Israel's new leader.
A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
Together, these seven wealthy nations form the foundation of the modern global economy and the cooperative rules-based system on which it is built.
ROME (AP) — European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct.
Interest in CPR and defibrillators spiked in Denmark after soccer star Christian Eriksen's collapse in a weekend European Championship soccer match.
Leaders of the world's richest nations vowed 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poor nations among other promises at their summit's end in England.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger as it scrambled to control a fire that left hundreds of thousands of clients in the dark.
MILAN (AP) — Before the pandemic, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory were always told to move “closer, closer, closer” when they played together.
