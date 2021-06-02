Watch Now: Retired circus tiger finds new home in Denmark

A 17-year-old tiger called 'Keni' from Spain was seen exploring his new surroundings at a new facility for retired circus tigers which opened in southeast Denmark.
This terrifying footage shows the moment a group of sightseers took a boat out to look for hippos, only to end up being chased by one of the huge animals.
William Shakespeare, whose name drew attention as he was the first man to get a clinically approved COVID-19 vaccine, has died of an unrelated illness.
HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets on Wednesday as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office.
Astronauts regularly exit the International Space Station to help maintain the floating laboratory. But how do they do it?
Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
BOGAN GATE, Australia (AP) — At night, the floors of sheds vanish beneath carpets of scampering mice. Ceilings come alive with the sounds of scratching. One family blamed mice chewing electrical wires for their house burning down.
Tasmanian devils died out on the mainland after the arrival of dingoes — a species of wild dog — and previously were restricted to the island of Tasmania.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's prime minister announced on Friday a near-total coronavirus lockdown in the country, with social and economic activities to be halted for two weeks to contain a worsening outbreak.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.