 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Rio Carnival's colorful parade makes a welcome return to Brazil

  • 0

Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Indonesians head home for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News