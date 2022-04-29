Watch Now: Rio Carnival's colorful parade makes a welcome return to Brazil

Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Ukraine official says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
Illegal loggers in Vietnam are getting a chance at an honest living, thanks to one adventure tourism company.
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlight the savagery of a war that shows no signs of abating.
Four scholars of race, religion and immigration explain how U.S. refugee and asylum policy has long been racially and religiously discriminatory in practice.
Despite the Russian offensive in the town of Donbas, some Ukraine residents are remaining where they are.
After 636 days of climbing mountains, Nick Gardner is now halfway through his challenge.
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in Afghanistan killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.