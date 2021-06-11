Watch Now: Russian cafe makes you feel like you're in a real-life cartoon

This Russian black-and-white themed Café makes you feel like you are in a cartoon.
This Russian black-and-white themed Café makes you feel like you are in a cartoon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This Russian black-and-white themed Café makes you feel like you are in a cartoon.
This Russian black-and-white themed Café makes you feel like you are in a cartoon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As with many names in the British royal family, it honors those who came before and pays tribute to not one but two women of particular importance to Prince Harry.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top vaccines expert said Thursday that immunizing children against COVID-19 is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses.
David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau, died Saturday at the age of 98, the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said in a statement on its website.
Magawa the "hero rat," whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, is retiring after a distinguished 5-year career.
Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
Footage shows four concrete towers at Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire being blown up on Sunday morning to be replaced by housing and work space.
Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 300-mile trek. See video and photos from their journey.
ROME (AP) — European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct.
TORONTO (AP) — A driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.