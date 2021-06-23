Watch Now: Russian strongman sets world record for moving Ferris wheel

A Russian strongman has literally put his shoulder to the wheel and set a new world record, spinning a giant Ferris wheel in the Moscow region's Natashinsky park.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Russian strongman has literally put his shoulder to the wheel and set a new world record, spinning a giant Ferris wheel in the Moscow region's Natashinsky park.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"This is Digby. Today he did something amazing ... "
A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in Botswana.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital.
Released from the hospital, Christian Eriksen immediately went to visit his Danish teammates a week after suffering cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.
BANGKOK (AP) — At least two explosions on Friday rocked a neighborhood in Myanmar’s biggest city, killing two people, destroying a military truck and damaging a taxi in what appeared to be a serious escalation of violence between the country’s military rulers and their pro-democracy opponents.
LAS VEGAS — Nevada is distributing $5 million in cash prizes to residents who have been vaccinated as part of an effort to encourage more people to get shots.
The brains of duetting songbirds are linked together during performances, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has found.
When 80-year-old Xavier Bouget goes for a ride on his bicycle, tinkers in his workshop, waters his garden or sits down to eat a biscuit, he has a constant companion: a white female pigeon named Blanchon.
PARIS (AP) — A landmark cyberbullying trial in Paris, involving thousands of threats against a teenager who savaged Islam in online posts, is blazing a trail in efforts to punish and prevent online abuse.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.