 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Scientist captures egg-shaped lava lobes in Iceland
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Scientist captures egg-shaped lava lobes in Iceland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scientists have captured egg-shaped lobes at the bottom of a lava flow in Iceland.

Scientists have captured egg-shaped lobes at the bottom of a lava flow in Iceland.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Earth’s inner core solid and squishy?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages
World

New company, same woes: Puerto Rico suffers power outages

  • Updated

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger as it scrambled to control a fire that left hundreds of thousands of clients in the dark.

Watch Now: Related Video

Robots distribute holy water in Mecca amid Covid hajj precautions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News