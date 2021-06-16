Watch Now: Scientist captures egg-shaped lava lobes in Iceland

Scientists have captured egg-shaped lobes at the bottom of a lava flow in Iceland.
Israel's parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule.
What you should know about Israel's new leader.
Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
Together, these seven wealthy nations form the foundation of the modern global economy and the cooperative rules-based system on which it is built.
Interest in CPR and defibrillators spiked in Denmark after soccer star Christian Eriksen's collapse in a weekend European Championship soccer match.
Leaders of the world's richest nations vowed 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poor nations among other promises at their summit's end in England.
A rare seahorse was spotted during a seagrass habitat monitoring dive by marine biologists at Plymouth Sound, England on June 4.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company that took over power transmission and distribution in Puerto Rico this month has struggled with widespread outages and growing anger as it scrambled to control a fire that left hundreds of thousands of clients in the dark.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has held a face-to-face audience with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle.
