 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Singapore temple blesses pets during Buddhist festival

  • 0

Hundreds of Buddhists brought their pet dogs, cats, rabbits and even crustaceans to a temple in Singapore over the weekend to receive blessings from monks and nuns.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

N Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

N Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

South Korea says North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year. They came just hours after North Korea confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader Kim Jong Un and keep up pressure on its rivals amid dormant nuclear diplomacy. The missiles are also the North’s first weapons fired since since the inauguration of new conservative South Korean president this week. The North's nuclear threat will likely top the agenda when he meets visiting President Joe Biden in Seoul next week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News