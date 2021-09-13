 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Singapore's month-old giant panda cub is a boy, Singapore zoo officials said at a gender reveal party, which was also a birthday party for the baby's father.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia, Belarus continue massive military drills

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

World

Bulgaria to hold 3rd parliamentary election of 2021

  • Updated

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is to hold its third parliamentary election of the year in November after the largest three parties in parliament failed to find common ground for a coalition government.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

World

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan
World

The Latest: Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Middle Eastern State of Qatar, which has played an outsized role in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s sweep to power on Aug. 15, has sent a delegation to Kabul. It is the highest diplomatic level delegation to visit the Afghan capital since the Taliban announced their interim Cabinet.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia, Belarus continue massive military drills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News