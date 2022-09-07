Watch Now: Skateboarding group brings together young girls in Ethiopia

Ethiopian Girl Skaters is a female-only skateboarding group that brings together young girls from different backgrounds, building a community that challenges stereotypes.
Tags
Moscow says the move is payback for U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the best known names on the list: Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
The deaths in an Indigenous community and nearby town in Saskatchewan represent one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings.
Mikhail Gorbachev's ceremony drew thousands of mourners but was snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Security camera footage shows shoppers walking along the sidewalk in China when a rocket used to induce rain fell from the sky just feet away from them.
Holocaust scholars once relied on documents and survivor testimonies to reconstruct history. Now, they’re turning to wordless witnesses to learn more: long-lost pictures found in attics and archives.
How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.
The Ukrainian Air Force has published a video showing a pilot flying one of its MiG-29 Fulcrum jet fighters in combat.
Diana brought lasting change to Britain's royal family, helping bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multicultural nation in the internet age.
