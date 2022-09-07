 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Skateboarding group brings together young girls in Ethiopia

  • Updated
  • 0

Ethiopian Girl Skaters is a female-only skateboarding group that brings together young girls from different backgrounds, building a community that challenges stereotypes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal

It's back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal

It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News