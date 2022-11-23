 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Smart baby elephant asks tourists for bottled milk in Thailand

  • 0

This is the adorable moment a smart baby elephant asked tourists for bottled milk in Thailand. The young jumbo walked into the cafeteria where the visitors were resting at an elephant camp on the island of Phuket on November 17.

This is the adorable moment a smart baby elephant asked tourists for bottled milk in Thailand. The young jumbo walked into the cafeteria where the visitors were resting at an elephant camp on the island of Phuket on November 17.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s plea to stall handing over of taxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News